Edmonson County Middle School wins big

Yesterday, the Edmonson County Middle School won the New Orleans National Academic Team Tournament. 

The team has qualified and participated for the national tournament previously, but now their hard work has finally paid off. 

The team started practicing back in August up to four times a week. 

Nine students from the school went to New Orleans to compete and beat multiple teams from elite schools. 

The team is made up entirely of 6th through 8th grade students and their coach very proud of their accomplishments. 

The team will face off against three other teams for an overall national tournament. 

