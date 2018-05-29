Cave City Police searching for couple

Police in Cave City need your help tonight.

Investigators are looking for this man and this woman. According to a Facebook post on the Cave City Police Department page, they are accused of scamming local businesses out of large quantities of money and are passing rolls of coins that are not the correct amount. The man is believed to be in his 40s seen in this surveillance image wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and a baseball cap. The woman is also believed to be in her 40s and was seen wearing a pink top and blue jean shorts.

Both were wearing sunglasses to cover their identities, according to police.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Cave City Police Department at 270-773-2441.