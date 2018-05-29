Acute Hepatitis A outbreak reaches Warren County

In November of last year, the Kentucky Department for Public Health discovered an outbreak.

One that claims lives if you don’t receive a vaccination to prevent it.

That’s why one local health department wants to make you aware.

And ensure you and your children are happy and healthy.

The outbreak we’re talking about is Acute Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be spread by ingesting the virus from food, drinks or objects.

All which are contaminated by unseen traces of stool from an infected person.

But there's only one way to be certain you and your child are Hepatitis A free.

That's why the Barren River District Health and KDPH are now recommending this.

For Kentucky, in the 2018-2019 school year, it will be required that children age one and up start their series for Hepatitis A vaccinations.

Many families have already gotten their kids vaccinated, but there are still too many that haven't.

In Warren County alone, there have already been 7 reported cases of Hepatitis A.

And the causes have been linked to homelessness and illicit drug use.

But in the state of Kentucky, the number of cases this year has been alarming.

There's been 629 cases in Kentucky, and generally in a year's time there are 20 or less in Kentucky.

That puts into perspective not only the intensity of the recent outbreak.

But the dire need for the Warren County community to get their vaccinations.

And because everyone is at risk, there’s no time to wait.

Head to your health provider for the vaccination and practice good hand hygiene.