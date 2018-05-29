A couple saves the beautiful Crystal Onyx Cave

Crystal Onyx Cave is a hidden jewel in North Barren county, tucked underneath the cell towers atop Historic Prewitts Knob.

But what makes this cave different from others is the story of a couple whose love and passion for the cave serve as the foundation it stands on today. But it wasn’t always Scott and Sarah Sendtko’s cave.

With a gorgeous cave now in their possession, they had work to do. Scott, along with his sons, worked to keep the cave maintained and pristine. Now, you can wade through a family-owned and operated cave with a laid-back atmosphere and also experience this, “Unscripted tours. I think that was one of our favorite things we liked about other caves. Just the cave guides themselves and how they presented it. There are so many formations, so much beauty in this cave. It speaks for itself." Scott says.

100 steps, a half mile walk and roughly an hour per tour of beauty that is. Inside the cave it’s a year-round 56 degrees and because of the long, winding and often narrow trails, only 12 people are allowed each tour.

But if you’re looking for an intimate cave experience, Scott and his wife say Crystal Onyx Cave is just for you. From 11am-8pm, you can visit daily until labor day. After Labor Day, visit their website, crystalonyxcaveky.com, for current tour days and times.