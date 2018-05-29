Kentucky starts to feel the effects of subtropical storm, Albert - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kentucky starts to feel the effects of subtropical storm, Alberto

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Alberto is bringing heavy rain throughout the southeast as it slowly moves inland.

The system made landfall on the Florida panhandle as a subtropical storm, bringing violent surf and high winds. A local news anchor and a cameraman were killed when a tree fell on top of their SUV. They were covering severe weather. Though officials aren't directly blaming Alberto for their deaths. They, instead, point to more than a week's worth of precipitation.

Here in south central Kentucky we are starting to feel the effects from Alberto.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.