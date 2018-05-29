Kentucky starts to feel the effects of subtropical storm, Alberto

Alberto is bringing heavy rain throughout the southeast as it slowly moves inland.

The system made landfall on the Florida panhandle as a subtropical storm, bringing violent surf and high winds. A local news anchor and a cameraman were killed when a tree fell on top of their SUV. They were covering severe weather. Though officials aren't directly blaming Alberto for their deaths. They, instead, point to more than a week's worth of precipitation.

Here in south central Kentucky we are starting to feel the effects from Alberto.