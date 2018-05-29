Bomb found in trash can outside of a store in Henry County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bomb found in trash can outside of a store in Henry County

Henry County, KY -

Kentucky authorities are investigating how an explosive device wound up in a trash can at a truck stop in Henry County.

Kentucky State Police say an employee of the truck stop contacted authorities Sunday after seeing what appeared to be a 6-inch-long pipe bomb in a trash can outside the store.

State police say the building was evacuated and the surrounding area was cordoned off as a safety precaution. Police say the device later was "rendered safe" and the truck stop reopened.

Police say they have opened a case for use of a weapon of mass destruction, which is a felony. Police say no suspects have been identified.

