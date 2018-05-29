Starbucks closes stores nationwide to start anti-bias training

If you are wanting a cup of coffee from Starbucks today you may want to make other plans.

The coffee giant, Starbucks is closed at more than 8,000 stores nationwide today including the Southern Central Kentucky locations to conduct anti-bias training, the first of many steps the company is taking to restore its tarnished diversity-friendly image. The coffee chain's leaders reached out to bias training experts after the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month.

The plan has brought attention to the little-known world of "unconscious bias training" used by corporations, police departments and other organizations.

