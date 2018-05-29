Two journalists tragically die in North Carolina storm aftermath

A news anchor and photojournalist from South Carolina were tragically killed Monday after a tree fell on their SUV while they were covering a story in North Carolina.

The accident happened in Polk County on Highway 176, while the crew was covering the rain impact in the area.

The reporter and photographer were both apart of WYFF News 4... The NBC affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

Officials say they believe the roots of the tree were loosened in ground that was saturated by the rain.

Anchor Mike McCormick, a native of Arkansas, joined WYFF in 2007 as a reporter and was promoted to an anchor in 2014.

In his free time he enjoyed cooking and hanging out with his two dogs.

Aaron Smeltzer, a native of Virginia, was a photographer in the Spartanburg Bureau.

Aaron shot news for more than a decade.