4 dead in a Tennessee murder-suicide - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

4 dead in a Tennessee murder-suicide

Rutherford County, TN -

Four people are dead after a murder-suicide Monday in central Tennessee. Authorities say it began as a domestic dispute at this home in Rutherford County. Sheriff's deputies were first called to the home Friday after 29-year-old Sean Ganey threatened suicide. Ganey was taken to the hospital for evaluation and all the guns in the home were removed. Sometime between Friday and Monday, Ganey was able to get a gun. On Monday, Ganey shot and killed his wife and in-laws before turning the gun on himself. A child found inside the home was not harmed in the incident.

