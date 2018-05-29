McConnell visits Memorial Day service in Louisville

Senator Mitch McConnell joined veterans and their families at a memorial service in Kentucky. The group gathered at the Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Dozens spoke and paid homage to those who have served and for those fallen in the line of duty. While there, Senator McConnell also addressed the crowd with a few touching words: "Some burdens of war are eternal...and some challenges facing our armed forces today are new. Those serving today and those buried here share the same patriotism and give the same answer when our nation calls."