Throwback Thursday: Johnny and June’s 50th Anniversary at the Love in Bloom Fest

This week we’re in downtown Franklin about 20 miles south of Bowling Green. One of country music’s most iconic couples got married here 50 years ago. The day after they won a Grammy for Best Country Duet, Johnny Cash and June Carter drove over the Kentucky state line to tie the knot.

Johnny and June didn’t want to wait for the Tennessee state grace period between applying for a marriage license and the main event. So they hurried up to the quaint Franklin square on March 1, 1968, got their marriage license, and got hitched the same day.

They were married at the Franklin First United Methodist Church just off the square. A historic marker is being erected there to commemorate the occasion. Franklin is celebrating the 50 year anniversary of Johnny and June’s wedding at the Love in Bloom Music Festival this weekend.

A two-day event featuring live performances, the whole community is pitching in. The Tourism Commission, Arts Council, Chamber of Commerce, Garden Club, the Franklin Renaissance, Franklin Favorite, and others are all coming together for this golden anniversary.

In 1968 Johnny and June’s wedding made national news as a surprise straight from Nashville. Carlene Carter, June’s daughter from a previous marriage, was present at the wedding. She’s returning and taking the stage for a live performance at the festival.

The festival is bringing some of the biggest names in country music to perform and pay their respects to the country music duo. Festival-goers can hear music from Lee Ann Womack, the Kentucky Headhunters, the Charlie Daniels Band, and Ronnie McDowell.

The Love in Bloom Music Fest is a weeklong celebration of the Cash-Carter wedding. The live concerts are on the square next to the courthouse. You can find tickets on the event’s website.