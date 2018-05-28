Boat explosion injures eight

A boat explosion on a Kentucky lake injured eight people, although authorities say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials say a couple were on board a 32-foot cruiser at Green Turtle Bay Marina when the blast occurred Sunday. The explosion came after the motor was started while the boat was tied to the fuel island.

It appears the explosion wasn't caused by anything but a mechanical failure.

The husband and wife were treated at a hospital with what Livingston County emergency management officials say were "moderate" injuries. Six others were treated at the scene.

The boat was completely destroyed.