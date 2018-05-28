Emergency dispatchers: heroes behind the desk

After six weeks of training, on Friday, eighteen individuals graduated from The Kentucky State Police Telecommunication Academy in Frankfort.

Bowling Green natives, Jamie Gann and Matthew Stephens, and Raymond Hutchins of Hampton, Virginia, will all be working as dispatchers at Bowling Green’s KSP Post 3.

The instruction in the 236-hour, six-week course covers lessons all the way from legal liability and interpersonal communications to first-aid training and how to manage stress.

Post 3 Trooper Jeremy Hodges describes dispatchers as the heroes you never see,

“It’s an extremely difficult job and it’s not for everyone,” he explains, “they really are the calm during the storm and everyday they come for work, whether they’re dispatching for the fire departments, EMS, or for law enforcement or all three at the same time—every time a life gets saved it’s because of a dispatcher.”

In order to graduate, they were required to successfully process scripted calls and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining information, dispatching responders or emergency medical dispatch if needed, and correctly documenting all that information.