Sheriff's office charges Bowling Green man with robbery - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Sheriff's office charges Bowling Green man with robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Deborah Highland, News Director
Connect

A Bowling Green man was charged early this morning with first-degree robbery.

Mauritius Ford, 29, 467 Glen Lilly Road was charged after the mother of his children said he came into her home at 5690 Louisville Road Lot 159, pushed her back to her bedroom and took her cellular telephone, according to his arrest citation.

Brianna Boards told Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies that she heard a knock at her door at 12:54 a.m., didn't look to see who was there and opened the door, according to Ford's arrest citation. Boards said Ford was upset with her over their relationship. She told deputies he hit her head. Deputies did not see any marks on Boards.

When deputies caught up to Ford at the halfway house he was staying in, he said he had been at home all night. The supervisor granted deputies permission to search the home where they found a phone and a tablet computer that Boards said belonged to her, according to his arrest citation.

A bunk mate told deputies that Ford said he had been planning to leave the house to assault a female but the bunk mate didn't take Ford seriously, according to the citation.

He is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail. His bond is set at $2,500. Online jail records also show that he is additionally charged with violating his parole.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.