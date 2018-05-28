Sheriff's office charges Bowling Green man with robbery

A Bowling Green man was charged early this morning with first-degree robbery.

Mauritius Ford, 29, 467 Glen Lilly Road was charged after the mother of his children said he came into her home at 5690 Louisville Road Lot 159, pushed her back to her bedroom and took her cellular telephone, according to his arrest citation.

Brianna Boards told Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies that she heard a knock at her door at 12:54 a.m., didn't look to see who was there and opened the door, according to Ford's arrest citation. Boards said Ford was upset with her over their relationship. She told deputies he hit her head. Deputies did not see any marks on Boards.

When deputies caught up to Ford at the halfway house he was staying in, he said he had been at home all night. The supervisor granted deputies permission to search the home where they found a phone and a tablet computer that Boards said belonged to her, according to his arrest citation.

A bunk mate told deputies that Ford said he had been planning to leave the house to assault a female but the bunk mate didn't take Ford seriously, according to the citation.

He is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail. His bond is set at $2,500. Online jail records also show that he is additionally charged with violating his parole.