Jackrabbit Jog returns to support those with P.K.D.

Dozens gathered at Kereiakes park this morning, running for a cause.

Those runners spent their Memorial Day morning doing more than running.

But supporting individuals fighting an unbeatable fight.

And one woman who faces that challenge every day, ran to show she's winning every day she's living.

Today was the annual Jackrabbit Jog 5k & Relay, which was started by Ryan Dearbone.

Dearbone lost his mother to P.K.D., and ever since has held this race in honor of her life and legacy.

Several people locally and out of state ran to support those battling P.K.D. or polycystic kidney disease.

This disease creates cysts on the kidneys, eventually shutting them down and leading to death.

It's not as well known, but it's killing millions all over the world.

Those who participated either ran in a 5K or 5 mile, and there was even a bunny hop for the kids.

But there was one runner who ran, literally for her own life.

Kirsten Birst is from Minneapolis, and fights against P.K.D. every day.

And not only did she run to show P.K.D who's boss ... her by the way.

But to send a message to others fighting the same fight with her.

Over the past three years, this race has raised around 10,000 dollars, and this year, 2 to 3,000...

And every dollar and cent goes to research to find a cure for P.K.D.

The next Jackrabbit Jog will take place on Memorial Day again next year.

For more information on the race and P.K.D., click here for their Facebook page.