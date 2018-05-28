Memorial service held by American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green

Earlier this morning at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green, a memorial service was held to honor and remember all those who have served our country.

The American Legion holds the service every year, but organizers of the event say this was the largest gathering of veterans, family members, and bowling green residents that they've ever had.

Several high ranking officials from the Bowling Green community were in attendance, including Kentucky house speaker Jody Richards.

The annual service provides an opportunity for veterans from all across Warren County to gather, reflect, and reminisce about their time serving this country, and for many of them, memorial day is an especially emotional day to remember.