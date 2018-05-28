Car crash in Allen County kills one of the drivers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Car crash in Allen County kills one of the drivers

Posted: Updated:
Allen County, KY -

A two-vehicle collision in Allen County leaves one dead. 

Kentucky State Police responded to reports of a two vehicle injury collision involving a commercial vehicle around 9 pm Sunday near the intersection of New Gallatin and Franklin road.

Investigation revealed 51-year-old Danny Harless of Bethpage, Tennessee, was traveling westbound of Franklin road when witnesses say he failed to yield the right of way at a traffic signal, crossing into the path of semi-truck driver, 27-year-old Delvin Brown of North Carolina.

As Brown had the right of way, his vehicle struck Harless in the driver side door. Harless was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

