Car crash in Allen County kills one of the drivers

A two-vehicle collision in Allen County leaves one dead.

Kentucky State Police responded to reports of a two vehicle injury collision involving a commercial vehicle around 9 pm Sunday near the intersection of New Gallatin and Franklin road.

Investigation revealed 51-year-old Danny Harless of Bethpage, Tennessee, was traveling westbound of Franklin road when witnesses say he failed to yield the right of way at a traffic signal, crossing into the path of semi-truck driver, 27-year-old Delvin Brown of North Carolina.

As Brown had the right of way, his vehicle struck Harless in the driver side door. Harless was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.