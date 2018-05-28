Couple from Kentucky arrested for second degree burglary - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Couple from Kentucky arrested for second degree burglary

Posted: Updated:
Ohio County, KY -

An Ohio County couple is behind bars, accused of burglarizing a home around 10 am in broad daylight. Kentucky State Police responded to placid lane in Beaver Dam Friday morning to find the suspects had already fled the scene.

Troopers say witnesses helped provided a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle, which they located sometime later and stopped for a traffic violation.

The husband and wife, 49-year-old Ronald Hall and 46-year-old, Katie Hall, are both in the Ohio County Detention Center charged with second-degree burglary.

Police say all the reported stolen property was recovered and returned.

