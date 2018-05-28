A new sunscreen study suggests how to better protect yourself this season

For years, there has been debate about whether using sunscreen over SPF 50 really makes a difference. Now a new study suggests you may want to go higher for better protection.

First time mom, Jessica Goldstein, keeps 5-month-old Eloise out of the sun as much as possible. Jessica Goldstein, a new mother says this about her daughter, "I want to make sure she's completely protected, I don't want her to get any kind of skin cancer."

Some people find choosing a sunscreen overwhelming with so many options. Now a new research suggests higher SPF sunscreens may be your best bet to avoid sunburn.

A recent study in the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that SPF 100 was more protective than SPF 50. Dr. Darrell Rigel is one of the study's authors.

Researchers compared SPF 50 versus 100 on skiers in Colorado. The study found the SPF 50 side of the face was 11 times more likely to burn compared to the SPF 100 side. Dr. Rigel advises choosing a sunscreen that's SPF 30 or higher.

She now plans to reach for the highest spf available under the sun. The study was funded by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Dermatologists also recommend re-applying sunscreen at least every two hours.

