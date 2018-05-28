Woman charged with murdering neighbor in Mount Sterling

One woman in Kentucky is behind bars and being charged with murder after allegedly shooting her neighbor after their ongoing dispute escalated. According to Kentucky AP, Montgomery County Sheriff Fred Shortridge tells WKYT-TV that Frances Zaayer was charged with murder.

Attempted murder and first-degree burglary after Saturday's shooting near Mount Sterling. A coroner identified the male victim as 47-year-old David N. Scott.

Shortridge says Scott's wife was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital in critical condition. Shortridge says Zaayer and the victims had been in a year-long dispute.

Zaayer is being held in the Powell County Detention Center.