Kentucky student blocked from giving graduation speech

In Kentucky, a Catholic high school valedictorian learned just hours before his graduation that he would not be allowed to give his speech. Holy Cross High School student-- Christian Bales had hoped to celebrate recent youth advocacy for gun reform and encourage students to strive to make their communities better. But the 18-year-old got a call from the school principal Friday morning saying they did not feel the speech was appropriate for the ceremony. So, Bales decided to give his speech on the lawn outside the ceremony instead. Bales is openly gay - but has no idea if that affected the school's decision.