Two indicted on marijuana charges in Bowling Green

Two are indicted on charges of trafficking over five pounds of marijuana. According to court records, on April 17th Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on 31-year-old Victor Gatewood and passenger, 28-year-old Sierra Hayden. Records show the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana and his K-9 officer sniffed out over ten pounds of it in the vehicle. The drug task force furthered the investigation, reportedly finding an additional four pounds of marijuana in Gatewood's residence. Both have been indicted on charges of trafficking over five pounds of marijuana, a Class-C felony carrying the possibility of five to ten years in prison.