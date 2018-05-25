Bowling Green man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

Warren County, KY -

A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to multiple federal drug and firearm offenses in United States District Court.

40-year-old, Christopher Michael Compton admitted to aiding and abetting the knowing and intentional possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.  He also admitted attempting to knowingly and intentionally manufacture methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case stems from his November 2016 arrest.

Compton will be sentenced on August 27th. He faces up to 65 years behind bars. 

