Authorities still looking for suspect in shooting death of Bards - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Authorities still looking for suspect in shooting death of Bardstown officer

Posted: Updated:
Nelson County, KY -

After five years, authorities still don't know who killed a Kentucky police officer.

Family and friends of Officer Jason Ellis gathered in the graveyard where he is buried today. Five years ago, he was on his way home from work when he stopped his car to clear some debris that was scattered on the road when he was shot and killed.

The case is still unsolved but investigators haven't given up and continue to ask for the public's help. However, Officer Ellis's wife and sons have moved away because the unanswered questions still make them feel unsafe in Bardstown.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.