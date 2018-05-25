Authorities still looking for suspect in shooting death of Bardstown officer

After five years, authorities still don't know who killed a Kentucky police officer.

Family and friends of Officer Jason Ellis gathered in the graveyard where he is buried today. Five years ago, he was on his way home from work when he stopped his car to clear some debris that was scattered on the road when he was shot and killed.

The case is still unsolved but investigators haven't given up and continue to ask for the public's help. However, Officer Ellis's wife and sons have moved away because the unanswered questions still make them feel unsafe in Bardstown.

