Bowling Green Veteran to be recognized at Memorial Day concert

One of the most decorated female veterans of all time will be recognized this weekend at the annual Memorial Day concert in Washington D.C., and she just so happens to be from Bowling Green.

In 2005, Leigh Ann Hester became the first female since World War II to receive the Silver Star. Hester tells us she realized she wanted to enlist when she was just a child living in Alvaton and Plano.

"My dad showed me how to shoot a gun, hunt and fish. My uncle is a Vietnam veteran and my grandfather is a World War II veteran," said Hester. "I just always looked up to the men and women wearing the uniform."

Actor, Joe Mantegna is hosting this year's Memorial Day concert and calls Hester an inspiration.

"She's somebody from the heartland of our country, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Being an actor, this is the way you'd want to write a script for a story, but this isn't a script, it's the truth," said Mantegna.

The concert can be watched on PBS this Sunday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. central time.

"Memorial Day isn't about flipping burgers and hot dogs," said Hester. "It's more about those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and remembering them, and celebrating their lives and families."

