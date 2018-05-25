Hart County elementary student receives state and national recognition

Congratulations are in order for a Hart County elementary school student. Who won a Kentucky State Police poster contest, and came in second place in the national competition.

10-year-old Emma Sanders of Cub Run Elementary won KSP's 2018 missing children's day poster contest. The contest is an annual event that encourages fifth-grade students from across the country to design posters depicting the importance of bringing missing children home.

Emma's art was sent to the department of justice in Washington, to compete against the other state selected entries. She placed second in the national competition, the first time a Kentucky entry has placed at that level.