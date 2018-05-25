Former Kentucky Education Commissioner receives new job - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Former Kentucky Education Commissioner receives new job

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Kentucky's former education commissioner who resigned last month has a new job.

Stephen Pruitt will serve as the president of the southern regional education board, an organization dedicated to improving public education in southern states. Kentucky is represented in the organization, which is based in Atlanta. Pruitt served two and half years as the commonwealth's education commissioner before resigning April 17th, halfway through his four-year term.

Wayne D. Lewis junior was named interim commissioner. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.