Local pools opening during Memorial Day Weekend

WNKY News

Local pools opening during Memorial Day Weekend

Bowling Green, KY

Its that time of year, summer is in sight, and the pools are opening up!

Today, is the first day of the season for the Russell Sims Aquatic Center. The center features a 50 meter pool, two water slides, and two diving boards, that's along side concessions, palm trees, water buckets...all the fun for the family!

For just $5 and under for children under 15, and $8 for anyone 16 and over. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreations invites you to come down and spend your spring and summer days by the pool and their other athletic and community centers.

For a full list of hours open, call 270-393-3271.

