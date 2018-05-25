Logan County man escapes police by hiding in the woods - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Logan County man escapes police by hiding in the woods

Posted: Updated:
Logan County, KY -

In Logan County a man attempts to escape police by hiding in a bush. He's now behind bars. 

Logan County deputies say they attempted to stop a 1987 Nissan pickup on Dunmor Lick Road for a traffic violation.

The driver, Loren Kirk, is accused of driving off-road through a field, then ditching the car to flee on foot right into a bush in the woods.

Deputies located kirk and discovered he was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Muhlenberg County.

Kirk is also charged with fleeing and evading police, and several traffic violations.
 

