Logan County man escapes police by hiding in the woods

In Logan County a man attempts to escape police by hiding in a bush. He's now behind bars.

Logan County deputies say they attempted to stop a 1987 Nissan pickup on Dunmor Lick Road for a traffic violation.

The driver, Loren Kirk, is accused of driving off-road through a field, then ditching the car to flee on foot right into a bush in the woods.

Deputies located kirk and discovered he was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Muhlenberg County.

Kirk is also charged with fleeing and evading police, and several traffic violations.

