How to save money on gas during your holiday weekend travels

Gas prices are at the highest level since 2014. The pinch at the pump comes as millions hit the road for the holiday weekend, but there are ways to save.

Los Angeles drivers like Carrie Lew are dealing with some of the highest gas prices in the nation. So before Carrie fills up her pickup she uses an app called Gasbuddy.

There's an 84 cent spread in prices near Carrie and the app shows her the station offering the best deal. Other apps like gas guru, Google maps and waze can also help drivers find cheaper gas. Another way to save money on gas is to use less of it. Mike Quincy from consumer reports says slowing down 10 miles per hour can buy about 6 more miles per gallon. Using the air conditioning less and making sure your tires are fully inflated can allow your vehicle to run more efficiently.

Tips that can help Carrie and millions of other drivers feel a little less pain at the pump. Consumer reports also says getting rid of any extra junk in your trunk can lighten your car, which will burn less gas.