Two injured at middle school shooting in Carmel, IN

Carmel, IN -

The Carmel Fire Department in Indiana detained a person who fired shots into a middle school this morning.

There are two people injured, an adult and a child, both have been taken to the hospital. The families of the victims have been notified. 

A dispatcher in Hamilton County made a call for an "active shooter situation" at Noblesville West Middle school.  All schools were put on lock down.

A Carmel command vehicle as well as several CFD swat medics and CPD are also on scene.  

Middle school students are being moved to a nearby high school.

