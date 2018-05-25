Historic house being re-located in Kentucky

Efforts are underway to relocate several historic structures and re-create an old town near Louisville. The move is part of an effort to recreate "Old Seatonville" -- a former city in far eastern Jefferson County. After much planning -- the Floyds Fork Watershed was moved yesterday, and the home was literally picked up off of it's foundation. There are several other buildings that make up this project. The future fund owns the land, as they strive to preserve history in several parts of Kentucky.