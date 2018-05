Kentucky state officials say that unemployment rates have dropped in every county over the past year. The statistics were measured between April 2017 and April 2018. The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says Woodford County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent. Followed closely behind were Campbell, Oldham and Shelby Counties at 2.9 percent. Officials say Magoffin County had the highest rate at 11.9 percent.