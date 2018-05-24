Fort Knox celebrates 100 years

Thousands of people including soldiers, civilians and community members gathered at Fort Knox military base to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The goal was to recreate a photo of people spelling out the words "Fort Knox," similar to one taken during its establishment in 1918. The crowd gathered on brooks parade field to pose and honor the 100 years of contribution to the US military.

A flag was presented recognizing the great fort Knox region as one of five military communities named a great American defense community in 2018. Communities that have excelled in working together to improve the quality of life for service members and their families are honored every year.

