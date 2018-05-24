UK football player arrested on drug trafficking charges

You may recognize the person in this mugshot, Lexington police have charged Kentucky defensive back Marcus Walker with trafficking marijuana and cocaine as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

Walker's arrest citation says he was possessing an estimated five pounds of marijuana and an ounce of cocaine. Police also found a large amount of cash and a cash counter when executing a search warrant. He pleaded not guilty in court this afternoon.

Walker has seen limited playing time as a wildcat making it on the field for 12 games during the 20-17 season recording five tackles.