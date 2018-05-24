Two cited for animal cruelty in Barren County

In Barren County, two people have been cited for animal cruelty, after their dogs were found locked up in a hot car.

The Glasgow Police Department cited 22-year-old Bianca Rodriguez and 19-year-old Eliseo Mendoza for the charge of cruelty to animals, second degree.

Police say the pair had three dogs locked inside a car at the Glasgow Walmart without the windows cracked or the ignition on. Officers reportedly used a temperature gauge and determined the inside of the car was 114 degrees. According to police, the dogs did not have any water and were seen panting.

Officers did use a mechanical device to open the car door and placed the dogs in a safe and cool environment. The pair was then confronted inside Walmart and cited.

The Glasgow police department wants to remind everyone that if you take your pets with you, please make sure they have water and you keep them cool.