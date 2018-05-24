Scottsville Police looking for robbery suspect

Police in Scottsville are searching for an armed robber, caught in some disturbing surveillance video.

The robbery happened Saturday, May 19th at the JR Food Store located at 1840 Old Gallatin Road. The perpetrator can be seen pushing one employee to the ground and then aiming a semi-automatic handgun at another employee counting money. The perpetrator was in all black clothing and wearing a mask.

If you have any information on who this person is, you're urged to contact the Scottsville Police Department or crime stoppers at 781-CLUE.