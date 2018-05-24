Historic B-17 Bomber Lands in Bowling Green

This Memorial Day Weekend, South Central Kentucky residents will have the opportunity to view and jump on board a Boeing B-17 bomber aircraft.

The Experimental Aircraft Association has brought the "Aluminum Overcast" B-17 bomber to Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport. Beginning Friday, visitors can view the plane for $10 and jump on a flight for $475 per person. The plane is 1 of only 15 left in the world that can fly.

The B-17s were used during World War II by the Allied Powers during countless missions across enemy territory in Europe. 10 crew members would man the planes, which would be hauling 8,000-10,000 pounds of guns and ammo.

"A lot of people will tell you that this is the airplane that won the war," said Geoff Robison with the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Tours and flights will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.