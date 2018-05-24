South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force rounds up accused drug dealers

Multiple accused drug dealers were arrested and taken off the streets in Logan County.

Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served arrest warrants throughout Logan County on Thursday morning.

"The Logan County Grand Jury issued several indictments for people located in Logan County. It was due to a several month investigation involving illegal drug activity in this area." says Jacky Hunt, the Director.

Twenty three people were indicted by the Logan County Grand Jury, but many of those individuals were already behind bars on other charges. For those who weren't already incarcerated, the agents served them with arrest warrants and took them into custody.

Most of these indictments happen after lengthy investigations.

With meth use on the rise, officials at the drug task force want people to know they are on the lookout...

"The whole purpose, the reason why we do these drug round ups is because we like to send a message to the drug community that we are out there. You sell drugs you're going to be arrested." adds Hunt.

These drug round ups happen a few times a year. Below is the list of indictments served on Thursday: