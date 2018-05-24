South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force rounds up accused drug dealers

Multiple accused drug dealers were arrested and taken off the streets in Logan County.
Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served arrest warrants throughout Logan County on Thursday morning.
"The Logan County Grand Jury issued several indictments for people located in Logan County. It was due to a several month investigation involving illegal drug activity in this area." says Jacky Hunt, the Director.
Twenty three people were indicted by the Logan County Grand Jury, but many of those individuals were already behind bars on other charges. For those who weren't already incarcerated, the agents served them with arrest warrants and took them into custody.
Most of these indictments happen after lengthy investigations.
With meth use on the rise, officials at the drug task force want people to know they are on the lookout...
"The whole purpose, the reason why we do these drug round ups is because we like to send a message to the drug community that we are out there. You sell drugs you're going to be arrested." adds Hunt.
These drug round ups happen a few times a year. Below is the list of indictments served on Thursday:
- Eric Arnold, 52, 631 North Morgan Street Russellville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense less than 10 dosage units (drug unspecified), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (drug unspecified), two counts prescription drug not in original container, two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance first offenses and persistent felony offender.
- Michael Satawake, 30, 202 North Caldwell Street Russellville, two counts of trafficking in controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of controlled substance first degree (meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of persistent felony offender.
- Lowell Mcintosh, 54, 746 West Main Street, Auburn, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance third or greater offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender.
- James T. Davenport, 26, 337 Cherry Street, Russellville, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled, two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) two counts, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) and persistent felony offender.
- Mellissa K. Moore, 28, 201 North Caldwell Street, Russellville, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine), two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James L. Grady, 52, 625 Russell Street, Russellville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance second or greater offense (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance less than 20 dosage units (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prescription not in original controlled substance not in proper container.
- Danny L. Blakey, 60, two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first degree second or greater offense (methamphetamine), two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance third or greater offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia two counts and persistent felony offender.
- Brett Vanbuskirk, 25, of Bowling Green, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense greater to or equal to 2 grams (methamphetamine), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.