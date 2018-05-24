New principal announced at Greenwood High School

A big announcement today at Greenwood High School.

Adam Hatcher has been named the new principal of the high school.

Hatcher comes to Greenwood from Warren Geo International High School where he has been the principal since it's opening in 2016. Hatcher will only be the fourth principal at Greenwood in 28 years. His wife and his two young daughters were by his side at the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Hatcher went on to say he is proud to be the new principal and excited for the future of the school.