New principal announced at Greenwood High School - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

New principal announced at Greenwood High School

Posted: Updated:

A big announcement today at Greenwood High School.

Adam Hatcher has been named the new principal of the high school. 

Hatcher comes to Greenwood from Warren Geo International High School where he has been the principal since it's opening in 2016. Hatcher will only be the fourth principal at Greenwood in 28 years.  His wife and his two young daughters were by his side at the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Hatcher went on to say he is proud to be the new principal and excited for the future of the school. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.