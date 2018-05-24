Man accused in triple homicide arraigned

A Scottsville man accused of killing his grandparents and an uncle in February was arraigned in Allen Circuit Court Wednesday, Allen Circuit Court records show.

Edward Dilon Siddens, 28, is charged in the shooting deaths of his grandparents Jimmy Neal Siddens and Helen Siddens and his uncle Jimmy Neal Siddens II who were found dead outside of their rural Allen County home Feb. 18.

A meter reader found the three while working.

Police in Colorado apprehended Siddens Feb. 20, and he was later brought back to Kentucky where he is being held in the Christian County Detention Center.

He is charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, theft by unlawful taking of a automobile valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond is set at $3 million