Red Nose Day celebrated at local Walgreens

If you're out and about in Bowling Green and you see red noses, there's a special reason why.

Today is Red Nose Day all over the U.S.A.

Red Nose Day is not just about wearing red styrofoam noses.

The day is an opportunity to raise funds that go towards programs to end child poverty.

Not just here in the U.S. but all in the poorest communities in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Some of the programs that receive funding are Boys and Girls Club of America, Feeding America and Covenant to list a few.

At the Walgreens on Scottsville Road, Red Nose Day is a silly and fun time but important as well.

All over the store, you'll find Red Nose Day advertisement and decoration to commemorate the day.

The very first Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, and the first in the U.S. was in 2015.

As you can see, the initiative is still going strong in 2018.

For just one dollar, you can purchase one of the red noses.

The proceeds go towards the programs that help provide assistance to children immersed in poverty.

We had a chance to speak with the Store Manager of the Scottsville store.

She tells us the opportunity to witness so many in the community support Red Nose Day is overwhelming.

As of this afternoon, the number of red noses alone bought in Bowling Green exceeded 3700.

That number will continue to rise as red noses are being sold at the Scottsville store until June 3rd.

If you have a chance to show your support, head out to Walgreens and buy your red nose. There's plenty out there!

Your purchase will contribute to the 1 billion dollars that has already been raised since 1988 globally.

Also, tune in to NBC 40 tonight for a special night of prime-time programming celebrating red nose day