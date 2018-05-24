WKU gets a pledge of $10 million for student scholarships - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

WKU gets a pledge of $10 million for student scholarships


Bowling Green, KY -

In a time when Western Kentucky University is dealing with massive budget cuts, the school is getting some help through the Jerry E. Baker Foundation, which today pledged a $10 million endowment for student scholarships.

The scholarship fund started through a direct request by Baker, provides support for students pursuing a major or minor in music, dance, theater, art, or horticulture, and available funds are divided among the five programs.

The university expects to receive $450,000 from the Baker Foundation in the first year of the agreement, and the Baker student scholarship fund will annually award around $500,000 in scholarships to WKU students.

