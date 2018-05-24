Facebook is trying to make users aware of new changes

Facebook is taking new steps to have users make choices about the information they share online. This comes a day after the company released a short movie highlighting the company's effort to battle false news and misinformation.

Facebook users will be greeted with something new when they log in: the social media platform is asking them to review the private information they share.

Over the coming weeks, all 2-billion users will be alerted to review their profile information, face recognition and advertising based on data from partners. The tech giant made similar changes in the European Union ahead of a new privacy law that takes effect Friday.

Facebook also released a nearly 12 minute movie highlighting its efforts to combat false and misleading news on the platform. The company also plans to open up its data to researchers to study how prevalent false news really is. Facebook says users will hear even more about privacy in coming months, and be offered the chance to weigh in and share feedback.

Under the new EU Privacy rule, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, companies must explain how data is collected, give users the ability to access and delete data and allow users to object to data use. Experts say the law also applies to EU residents who are in the U.S. as well as U.S. companies with EU subsidiaries so the large tech companies are going to want to have similar compliance in the U.S.