Costly theft in Warren County, thief still at large

The Warren County Sheriff's Department is investigating a costly theft from a Warren County Park. Deputies say on March 20th they received a call from Warren County Parks and Recreation stating someone had broken into Michael Buchanon park on Nashville Road.

Employees told police sometime during the night someone entered the park, damaging the fence, pried open storage unit, stole a Ford F-350 pickup truck, an estimated $5,000 worth of tools, and a large amount of oil.

The truck was later recovered with a damaged front end. A full list of the tools taken are listed on our website at WNKY.com.

If you have any information on the items or who may be responsible, call 781-clue and crime stoppers will pay cash for information leading to an arrest.