Elkhorn City man charged in robbery

Bowling Green police arrested an Elkhorn City man Wednesday night after a robbery was reported at Hardee’s on Scottsville Road.

Dustan A. Burress, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery after officers found him at the Super 8 hotel on Cumberland Trace Road, according to his arrest citation.

Burress is accused of robbing Hardee’s at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, according to his citation.

When the robbery was reported, officers were called to the hotel after a witness said she saw Burress go into the hotel.

Police found Burress coming out of a room on the second floor of the hotel, according to this citation.

Through surveillance video imagery and a description of the robbery suspect, police believed Burress to be the suspected robber, according to this citation.

Police found a bag stashed under a car in the hotel parking lot and inside the bag they found a gun, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.

After police read his rights, Burress “confessed to incident and provided details which would seen on camera…,” according to his citation.

Burress was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday where he was being held Thursday morning without bond.