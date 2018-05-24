Rollover crash leads to fiery scene on Tennessee highway - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Rollover crash leads to fiery scene on Tennessee highway

Posted: Updated:
Robertson County, TN -

The accident occurred in Robertson County on I-65 northbound last night, just after eight o'clock. The truck rolled over at least one time during the accident, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Drone footage shows smoke billowing from the vehicle in the middle of the busy highway. Thankfully, according to Smokey Barn News in Robertson County, the driver only received minor injuries. Traffic on Wednesday night was delayed about two hours while crews worked to clean up the incident. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.