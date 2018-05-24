Rollover crash leads to fiery scene on Tennessee highway

The accident occurred in Robertson County on I-65 northbound last night, just after eight o'clock. The truck rolled over at least one time during the accident, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Drone footage shows smoke billowing from the vehicle in the middle of the busy highway. Thankfully, according to Smokey Barn News in Robertson County, the driver only received minor injuries. Traffic on Wednesday night was delayed about two hours while crews worked to clean up the incident.