Hardee’s robbery reported, suspect in custody - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Hardee’s robbery reported, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Deborah Highland, News Director
Connect
Bowling Green, KY -

Bowling Green police have an armed robbery suspect in custody, Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said. 

The man is accused of robbing Hardee’s on Scottsville Road at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday and fleeing to the nearby Super 8 hotel where he attempted to change clothes in or near the hotel, Ward said.

Police found a bag stashed under a car in the hotel parking lot and found a gun inside the bag, Ward said.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday night.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.