Hardee’s robbery reported, suspect in custody

Bowling Green police have an armed robbery suspect in custody, Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.

The man is accused of robbing Hardee’s on Scottsville Road at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday and fleeing to the nearby Super 8 hotel where he attempted to change clothes in or near the hotel, Ward said.

Police found a bag stashed under a car in the hotel parking lot and found a gun inside the bag, Ward said.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday night.

