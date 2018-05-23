Gov. Bevin appealing valuation of his mansion - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Gov. Bevin appealing valuation of his mansion

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is appealing the valuation of his Anchorage, Kentucky mansion and the 10 acres where it sits, in the latest chapter of the yearlong debate over whether he and his wife got a sweetheart deal to purchase the home.

The Courier-Journal reports Bevin's attorney filed an appeal of the $2.9 million Valuation on Tuesday. That value set by an outside appraiser for the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office last month is $1.3 million higher than a company owned by Bevin paid for it in March 2017, purchasing it from friend and political donor Neil Ramsey.

Bevin's attorney says the property hasn't been materially improved since the board of assessment appeals accepted Bevin's own appraiser's valuation of $1.4 million last year following public hearings.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.