Duke Talent Identification Program recognizes Kentucky students

At Diddle Arena, this afternoon, the Center for Gifted Studies hosted the Kentucky recognition ceremony for the Duke Talent Identification Program.

The program is a nonprofit organization that works to identify and support the most academically talented seventh graders in the country, by providing them with innovative programs to help them achieve their educational potential.

More than 17 thousand students nationally reached "TIP" status, with 883 of those students coming from the state of Kentucky.

WKU President Timothy Caboni and Kentucky Representative Jody Richards both addressed the students during the event and congratulated them on their achievements.